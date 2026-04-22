Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,098 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,806,000 after buying an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $231.37 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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