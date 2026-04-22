Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $41,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $9,116,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,270,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 20.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 840,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,197 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,628,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,129,914.25. This represents a 18.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $161.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $158.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone was singled out as a top Q4 performer in an industry earnings review, highlighting stronger-than-peer results that reinforce the firm’s earnings momentum and fee-generation story. Read More.

Blackstone was singled out as a top Q4 performer in an industry earnings review, highlighting stronger-than-peer results that reinforce the firm’s earnings momentum and fee-generation story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jersey Mike’s Subs — a portfolio company backed by Blackstone — filed confidentially for an IPO, creating a potential near‑term liquidity/event risk that could be a valuation catalyst for BX if sizing and timing are attractive. Read More.

Jersey Mike’s Subs — a portfolio company backed by Blackstone — filed confidentially for an IPO, creating a potential near‑term liquidity/event risk that could be a valuation catalyst for BX if sizing and timing are attractive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish research is in the market — 24/7 Wall St. is projecting a roughly $140 price target and a BUY view, signaling some investors still see upside as the recovery continues. Read More.

Independent bullish research is in the market — 24/7 Wall St. is projecting a roughly $140 price target and a BUY view, signaling some investors still see upside as the recovery continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A separate note raised BX’s target to $142, adding incremental support that some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More.

A separate note raised BX’s target to $142, adding incremental support that some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $215 to $184 but kept an Overweight rating — a mixed signal: lower near-term valuation math but ongoing conviction in long‑term upside. Read More.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $215 to $184 but kept an Overweight rating — a mixed signal: lower near-term valuation math but ongoing conviction in long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RBC modestly cut its target (from $179 to $176) while keeping an Outperform — another small downward tweak that likely reflects macro/valuation inputs rather than a change to the fundamental thesis. Read More.

RBC modestly cut its target (from $179 to $176) while keeping an Outperform — another small downward tweak that likely reflects macro/valuation inputs rather than a change to the fundamental thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting S&P 500 index signals and positioning shifts may be influencing flows into/away from large-cap asset managers like BX but without clear directional news. Read More.

Coverage noting S&P 500 index signals and positioning shifts may be influencing flows into/away from large-cap asset managers like BX but without clear directional news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A non-company press release used the name “Blackstone” for a roofing shingle product — irrelevant to BX fundamentals but potentially noisy in search/coverage. Read More.

A non-company press release used the name “Blackstone” for a roofing shingle product — irrelevant to BX fundamentals but potentially noisy in search/coverage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan moved to a Hold on BX, which can sap momentum since it reduces buy-side conviction from a major broker. Read More.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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