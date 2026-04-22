KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $116,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $924.14.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $47,220,260. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus Research reiterated a Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that underpin earnings momentum. Read More.

Argus Research reiterated a Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that underpin earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), reflecting incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and giving the stock further upside support. Read More.

BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), reflecting incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and giving the stock further upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on roughly $267 billion of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain meaningful revenue drivers if markets hold. Read More.

Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on roughly $267 billion of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain meaningful revenue drivers if markets hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman continues active, client‑facing research (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral), which supports fee and trading flows but has limited immediate impact on GS corporate earnings. Read More.

Goldman continues active, client‑facing research (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral), which supports fee and trading flows but has limited immediate impact on GS corporate earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s commodities research kept its 2026 copper target but flagged supply risks (Hormuz disruptions, sulfuric‑acid shortages) that could alter market balance — relevant for commodity markets but indirect for GS stock performance. Read More.

Goldman’s commodities research kept its 2026 copper target but flagged supply risks (Hormuz disruptions, sulfuric‑acid shortages) that could alter market balance — relevant for commodity markets but indirect for GS stock performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed a sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if management sales can be for personal reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed a sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if management sales can be for personal reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s public comments warning that recession risk could spike quickly and that oil prices could surge amid Iran tensions are amplifying macro and volatility concerns, which can weigh on trading, underwriting and client activity. Read More.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $926.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $868.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $273.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.93 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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