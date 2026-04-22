KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $76,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,799,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,585,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,953,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

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Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept its “buy” rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra’s long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More.

Goldman Sachs kept its “buy” rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra’s long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More.

Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting NextEra’s profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More.

Coverage highlighting NextEra’s profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More.

Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More.

Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More.

Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kalkine flagged that NextEra has been sliding within the S&P 500 after “mixed” earnings reaction — headlines about mixed results and any revenue/near-term guidance misses can trigger selling and explain today’s weakness. Read More.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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