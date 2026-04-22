KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,100 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $69,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:GEV opened at $990.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.60 and a twelve month high of $1,016.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $878.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.56.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $919.48.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly blowout — GEV reported $17.44 EPS vs. a ~$1.95 consensus and revenue of $9.34B vs. ~$9.19B, a huge surprise that drove the move higher. Management slides and the press release provide detail on segment performance and margins. Press Release

Quarterly blowout — GEV reported $17.44 EPS vs. a ~$1.95 consensus and revenue of $9.34B vs. ~$9.19B, a huge surprise that drove the move higher. Management slides and the press release provide detail on segment performance and margins. Positive Sentiment: Raised annual revenue outlook — GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue forecast, citing accelerating order growth driven by strong data‑center demand for power and electrification equipment, which supports near-term top-line visibility. GE Vernova lifts annual revenue forecast on data center demand

Raised annual revenue outlook — GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue forecast, citing accelerating order growth driven by strong data‑center demand for power and electrification equipment, which supports near-term top-line visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — BMO Capital reaffirmed a Buy on GEV ahead of the print, which can help sustain investor confidence after the beat. BMO Keeps Buy Rating

Analyst backing — BMO Capital reaffirmed a Buy on GEV ahead of the print, which can help sustain investor confidence after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analyst expectations — Wall Street previews and consensus estimates (many had expected ~ $2 EPS pre-report) framed expectations; the actual results materially exceeded those previews, so prior commentary is now less relevant for near-term moves. Analyst Forecast Changes

Pre-earnings analyst expectations — Wall Street previews and consensus estimates (many had expected ~ $2 EPS pre-report) framed expectations; the actual results materially exceeded those previews, so prior commentary is now less relevant for near-term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and thematic pieces — Multiple previews (Zacks, Barron’s, Yahoo) highlighted metrics to watch and the energy-transition narrative; useful for context but less likely to move the stock now that results and guidance are out. Wall Street Insights

Broader coverage and thematic pieces — Multiple previews (Zacks, Barron’s, Yahoo) highlighted metrics to watch and the energy-transition narrative; useful for context but less likely to move the stock now that results and guidance are out. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and elevated expectations — GEV trades at a high P/E (~55.7) and near its 52‑week high, so the stock could be vulnerable to profit‑taking or to any guidance that falls short of the newly raised expectations.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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