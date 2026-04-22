Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $58,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:HWM opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $121.07 and a one year high of $267.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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