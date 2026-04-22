Kyocera (KYOCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Kyocera to post earnings of $0.0654 per share and revenue of $3.1719 billion for the quarter. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect Kyocera to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kyocera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.34. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About Kyocera

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Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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