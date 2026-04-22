DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6680 per share and revenue of $2.2863 billion for the quarter.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts expect DNB Bank ASA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.5%

DNBBY opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Pareto Securities cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About DNB Bank ASA

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DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

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