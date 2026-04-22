Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$75.38

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$72.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$48.18 and a 12-month high of C$74.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.40.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

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