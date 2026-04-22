Mycronic AB (publ) (MICLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Mycronic AB (publ) to post earnings of $0.4070 per share and revenue of $255.6060 million for the quarter.

Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance

MICLF stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Mycronic AB has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

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About Mycronic AB (publ)

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Mycronic AB (publ) is a Sweden-based technology company specializing in high-precision production equipment for the electronics industry. The company’s core activities center on photolithography, laser pattern generation and screen printing systems used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductor packages and microelectronic components. By combining advanced optics, motion control and software, Mycronic enables manufacturers to push the limits of circuit density and feature size while maintaining tight tolerances and high throughput.

The company’s product portfolio includes laser direct imaging (LDI) systems for solder mask and inner-layer imaging, photoplotters for mask shops, mask writers for semiconductor packaging, plus solder paste and adhesive dispensing solutions for component assembly.

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