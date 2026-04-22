TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 91,339 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 432.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

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