Legacy Advisors LLC Has $14.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Canerector Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,972,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after buying an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $647.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $477.19 and a 1-year high of $654.88. The company has a market cap of $884.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.14.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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