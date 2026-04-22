Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and $2.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,908,558 coins and its circulating supply is 198,908,662 coins. The official message board for Wanchain is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

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