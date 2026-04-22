WINkLink Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. WINkLink has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $4.63 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,044.57 or 0.99916335 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 28th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,854,154 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,854,154.286054. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00002061 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $4,920,582.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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