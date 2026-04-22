Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $372.17 thousand worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second. Telegram, Medium, Github, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.