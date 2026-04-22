Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 12. 59,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 245,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25.

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 15.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.65. The firm has a market cap of £6.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.36.

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Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (1.93) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments. The firm invests globally. The firm typically invests between £250,000 ($387,850) and £2 million ($3.1 million) over the lifetime of an investment.

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