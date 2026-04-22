Head-To-Head Contrast: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) & Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMS Energy and Centuri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $8.54 billion 2.73 $1.07 billion $3.53 21.43 Centuri $2.98 billion 1.12 $22.40 million $0.23 143.39

Analyst Recommendations

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. CMS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centuri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMS Energy and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 6 9 0 2.60 Centuri 2 1 2 0 2.00

CMS Energy presently has a consensus price target of $81.21, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Centuri has a consensus price target of $28.85, suggesting a potential downside of 12.52%. Given CMS Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Centuri.

Volatility and Risk

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 12.54% 12.09% 2.87% Centuri 0.76% 5.09% 1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Centuri on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.