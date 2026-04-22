Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a 1.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSSX opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

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