Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a 1.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSSX opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

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Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

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