Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.92. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $7.0080, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBNB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hotel101 Global has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hotel101 Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

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