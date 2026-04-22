Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.92. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $7.0080, with a volume of 483 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on HBNB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hotel101 Global has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HBNB
Hotel101 Global Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter worth $154,000.
Hotel101 Global Company Profile
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
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