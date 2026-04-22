Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

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About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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