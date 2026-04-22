Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
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