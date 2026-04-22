BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading Up 15.2% – Time to Buy?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) was up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.96. Approximately 142,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 16,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

BioRem Stock Down 2.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$46.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About BioRem

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs. The company also provides multi-stage systems to remove odors from various municipal/urban wastewater treatment processes; biogas desulfurization systems; dry scrubber adsorption systems; and cannabis odor control systems.

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