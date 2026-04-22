Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a 9.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

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The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

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