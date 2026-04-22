Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a 9.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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