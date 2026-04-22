Comparing Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.6% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and Global Partner Acquisition Corp II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 3.81 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -4.87 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLargo.

BioLargo has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Global Partner Acquisition Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -11.45% -39.90% -22.06% Global Partner Acquisition Corp II N/A -0.90% -8.69%

Summary

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II beats BioLargo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

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BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

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Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

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