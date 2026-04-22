Head-To-Head Analysis: Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dometic Gp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dometic Gp 1.97% 3.63% 1.66% Kandi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dometic Gp and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dometic Gp and Kandi Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dometic Gp $2.15 billion 0.42 $43.74 million $0.13 21.62 Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.50 -$50.50 million ($0.30) -2.49

Dometic Gp has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dometic Gp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dometic Gp and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dometic Gp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kandi Technologies Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Dometic Gp beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dometic Gp

(Get Free Report)

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories. It also provides electrical and control solutions, which include steering systems, inverters, generators, chargers, and control products, as well as related accessories; and hygiene and sanitation products, such as toilets, holding tanks, pumps, water makers, vacuum cleaners, chemicals and consumables, washers and dryers, and water heaters, as well as related accessories. In addition, the company offers vessel controls, and fuel and system integration systems to the leisure marine industry; and marine blinds, screens, and soft furnishings for the leisure marine and yacht segments. Dometic Group AB (publ) provides its products for use in recreational vehicles, pleasure boats, workboats, trucks, cars, and others. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

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