Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

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About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

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The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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