Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $46.90. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $45.8380, with a volume of 9,231 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Tokio Marine Stock Down 2.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $15.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

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Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan’s largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine’s operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group’s core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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