Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Beacon Financial Corporation $BBT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $16,448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,274,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Mccurdy sold 17,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $538,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,227.20. This represents a 40.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beacon Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Beacon Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Beacon Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBT

Beacon Financial Price Performance

Beacon Financial stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Beacon Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Beacon Financial had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.