TTM Technologies (TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $789.8390 million for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

TTMI opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

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Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 29,550.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

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TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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