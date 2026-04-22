27,785 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Toast by 322.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Toast by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Toast by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,042,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $168,611.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 146,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,925.42. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $352,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,600.47. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,451 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Toast in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:TOST opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.90. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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