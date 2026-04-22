TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $240.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $147.52 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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