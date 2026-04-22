Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.27% of monday.com worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
monday.com Stock Down 0.8%
MNDY stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on monday.com from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on monday.com
monday.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus published as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports near-term investor confidence and provides a fundamental counterpoint to recent negative headlines. monday.com Receives Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: A certified partner (Fruition) achieved monday.com Advanced Delivery Partner and CRM/Service specialist recognition, reinforcing product adoption and partner-led sales momentum in international markets. Fruition Achieves monday.com Advanced Delivery Partner Badge
- Neutral Sentiment: monday.com announced its Q1 2026 results release and webcast on May 11, 2026 — an upcoming catalyst that could drive volatility and clarify growth/AI strategy execution. monday.com to Announce First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Monday, May 11, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: A flurry of class-action notices and law-firm investor alerts allege securities fraud for the September 17, 2025–February 6, 2026 class period; multiple firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of a May 11, 2026 deadline — increasing legal overhang and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz Investor Alert re: monday.com Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Robbins, Bernstein, Rosen, DJS, etc.) have issued similar notices emphasizing the lead-plaintiff deadline and possible claims, compounding headline volume and investor concern. ROSEN Reminder re: Class Action Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha downgrade argues monday.com may struggle to adapt to AI-driven changes, and flagged potential layoffs — a narrative that can pressure growth expectations and multiple compression. Seeking Alpha Downgrade on monday.com’s AI Strategy
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.
The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.
Further Reading
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