TABR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

TABR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 5.0% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $345.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.67 and a 12-month high of $350.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.40.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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