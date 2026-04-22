TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $4.52 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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