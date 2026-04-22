TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,074,750,000 after acquiring an additional 147,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,596,496,000 after purchasing an additional 459,219 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,870,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,218 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,841,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103 shares of company stock worth $202,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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