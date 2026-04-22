Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 56,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,337,000 after acquiring an additional 783,183 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,784,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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