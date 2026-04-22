GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $49.76. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $48.9040, with a volume of 123,891 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCT. Weiss Ratings upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

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GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 10.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $4,338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 717,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,126,885.20. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 32,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,312,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,600. This represents a 35.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 618,090 shares of company stock valued at $26,482,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

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GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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