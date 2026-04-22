Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 177,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 76,210 shares.The stock last traded at $1.9260 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Akso Health Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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