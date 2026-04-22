Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 29,241 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Farnam Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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