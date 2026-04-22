TABR Capital Management LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after buying an additional 5,498,375 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $354.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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