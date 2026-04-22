Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $847,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after buying an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,308,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,815,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHD stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

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