First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 111.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 316.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period.

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First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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