Mister Car Wash (MCW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $274.41 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.1%

MCW opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 75.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 18,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

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