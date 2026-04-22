Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,306 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 149.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 758,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,981,000 after acquiring an additional 594,735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 156.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,448,000 after acquiring an additional 575,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 39.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,921,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,397,000 after acquiring an additional 547,637 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Down 0.2%

ROL stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $56,111.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,041.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,480. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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