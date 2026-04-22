TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,951 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 248.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,595,000.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3925 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

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