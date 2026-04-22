19,520 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NOBL opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $115.31.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

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