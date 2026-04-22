Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Rui Zhang Sells 4,556 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) CAO Rui Zhang sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $212,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,589.30. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rui Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Rui Zhang sold 1,752 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $76,212.00.

Photronics Trading Up 0.5%

Photronics stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,902,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

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Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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