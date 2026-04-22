State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after buying an additional 2,209,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,671,000 after buying an additional 223,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,769,000 after buying an additional 539,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,531,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,960,000 after buying an additional 756,602 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $330.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $149.49 and a one year high of $350.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.44 and its 200 day moving average is $303.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.03.

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Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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