Gentry Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Gentry Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,782.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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