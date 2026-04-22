Neste OYJ (NTOIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2288 per share and revenue of $5.6125 billion for the quarter.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. On average, analysts expect Neste OYJ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Neste OYJ Price Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.19. Neste OYJ has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Company Profile

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Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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