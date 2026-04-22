Neste OYJ (NTOIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2288 per share and revenue of $5.6125 billion for the quarter.
Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. On average, analysts expect Neste OYJ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Neste OYJ Price Performance
Shares of NTOIY opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.19. Neste OYJ has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTOIY
Neste OYJ Company Profile
Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.
The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.
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