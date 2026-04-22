Neste Oyj (NTOIF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Neste Oyj to post earnings of $0.4461 per share and revenue of $5.5220 billion for the quarter.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTOIF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

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Neste Oyj is a Finland-based energy company specializing in the refining and marketing of oil products and renewable solutions. Established in 1948 and headquartered in Espoo, the company operates refineries in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore. Over time, Neste has transformed from a traditional oil refiner into a global supplier of lower-emission fuels and renewable feedstocks.

The company’s business is organized across three primary segments. The Renewable Products segment focuses on producing Neste MY Renewable Diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residue oils.

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